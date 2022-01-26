Cocaine Found In Hidden Compartment During Traffic Stop

Authorities in west-central Ohio say a recent traffic stop resulted in the seizure of tens of thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs.

In Madison County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a drug-sniffing K9 uncovered 11 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop.

The illegal drugs are worth more than $150,000.

The Highway Patrol says the driver – Juan Carlos Rivera, of Illinois – had an aftermarket hidden compartment in his car and that’s where the drugs were found.

He’s now in the Tri-County Jail facing 12 1/2 years in jail if convicted.

The Highway Patrol says Senate Bill 305, prohibited designing, building, constructing, fabricating, modifying, or altering a vehicle to create or add a hidden compartment with the intent to facilitate the unlawful concealment or transportation of a controlled substance.

It also prohibits operating, possessing, or using a vehicle with a hidden compartment with knowledge that the hidden compartment is used or intended to be used to facilitate the unlawful concealment or transportation of a controlled substance, and prohibits a person who has committed a first or second degree felony violation of aggravated trafficking in drugs from operating, possessing, or using a vehicle with a hidden compartment.