‘Cocoa With A Cop’ At Fort Findlay FOP Lodge

(From the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation)

The Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation invites the community to join us for an evening of holiday cheer at Cocoa with a Cop, a family-friendly event happening Friday, December 20, at 7:00 PM at the FOP Lodge located at 1769 S. Romick Parkway, Findlay.

The highlight of the evening will be Sheriff Heldman’s special reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. Families and children of all ages are encouraged to attend, sip on cocoa, and enjoy cookies while getting to know our local law enforcement in a relaxed and festive environment. In the season’s spirit, guests are encouraged (but not required) to wear their favorite pajamas to add a touch of holiday coziness to the event.

This event reflects the mission of the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation, which is dedicated to fostering positive relationships between law enforcement and the community. Through youth programming, community outreach, and support for active, retired, and fallen members and their families, the Foundation is committed to building trust and goodwill. Events like Cocoa with a Cop provide an opportunity to strengthen these bonds and spread holiday joy.

No RSVP is necessary—just bring your holiday spirit!