Colder Temperatures And Snow On The Way

Some area counties will be under a Freeze Warning and others a Freeze Watch midweek.

Findlay and Hancock County will be under a Freeze Watch on Wednesday from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Temperatures as low as 30 will be possible.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Putnam County and other counties will be under a Freeze Warning from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.

Overnight temps could dip as low as 23 degrees.

In addition to the cold temperatures, accumulating snow is expected late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service as of Monday afternoon was calling for 1-3 inches of snow Tuesday night in Findlay and 1-2 inches on Wednesday.

