Coleman Running For Findlay City Council

Nichole Coleman, an Air Force Veteran and Executive Director of the Hancock County Veterans Service Office, has announced that she’s running for Findlay City Council.

Coleman is seeking the Ward 1 seat on city council which is currently held by Holly Frische who has announced that she has filed to seek another term.

Coleman released the following news release announcing her candidacy.

Nichole Coleman is excited to announce her candidacy for Findlay City Council, seeking to represent Ward 1 with her proven leadership, service, and problem-solving skills.

A U.S. Air Force veteran and dedicated community leader, Coleman has spent a career bringing people together to solve challenges and drive meaningful change. After seven years of military service, she returned home to continue serving Findlay. Over the past 15 years, she has worked with the American Red Cross (3 years), 50 North (1 year), and, for the past 13 years, as the Executive Director of the Hancock County Veterans Service Office. During her tenure, the office expanded its services, now assisting eight times more veterans each year than before. Her leadership has directly enhanced veteran support in Hancock County, increasing benefits by more than $16.8 million and launching five innovative resiliency programs to improve mental health, recovery, and quality of life.

“I believe strong leadership starts with listening,” said Coleman. “Throughout my career, I’ve worked to bring people together to solve problems, and I see an opportunity to strengthen collaboration and unity on City Council. With a solution-focused, strategic and growth mindset, I’m ready to serve Ward 1 with thoughtful, forward-thinking leadership.”

Ward 1 represents a diverse group of residents, and Coleman is committed to ensuring that every voice is heard and valued.

“From longtime homeowners to young families starting out, from business leaders to those working hard to make ends meet, I believe in representation that works for everyone. Findlay thrives when we collaborate, listen, and take action together.”

Coleman’s education reflects her dedication to leadership and service. She completed the Public Leadership Certificate program for Veterans at The Ohio State University in 2021, and earned an Associate of Arts degree from Ohio Christian University in 2020, and graduated from the Hancock Government Leadership Academy in 2017.

Coleman will prioritize engaging with Ward 1 residents through community events, conversations, and outreach efforts as the campaign progresses.

For more information about Nichole Coleman’s campaign, visit votenicholecoleman.com or contact her at [email protected].