Collectible Book Sale At Findlay-Hancock County Public Library

The Friends of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will be holding a sale of collectible books.

The Friends of the Library received a big donation of mainly history books from an estate.

The topics of the books range mostly from Western Americana to the History of World War II. Prices range from $2 to $175.

Emilee Whetstone, manager of the Book Cellar, says this collectible book sale is generating a lot of interest.

She says there’s quite a bit of buzz about a Ulysses S. Grant autobiography in particular.

Emilee talks about that and more in the audio below.

Emilee says the Book Cellar has been around since November of 1991 and since then has donated more than $300,000 to the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library from its book sales.

The collectible book sale will include about 250 books and it will be held in the Book Cellar on the lower level of the library and the Lindamood Room.

It will be held during regular Book Cellar hours on Monday, October 11th from 10 to 6, Wednesday, October 13th from 10 to 5 and Friday, October 15th from 10 to 3.