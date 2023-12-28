‘College Credit Plus’ Program Information Night

(From Findlay City Schools)

The FHS Counseling Department will be hosting our annual College Credit Plus (CCP) Information Night on Thursday, January 18th from 6pm-8pm in the FHS Auditorium.

Topics to be covered include: an overview of what the CCP program is, recent changes in CCP-related legislation, and the process of completing the CCP Intent to Participate Form.

Representatives from local colleges/universities and Millstream Career Center will be in attendance.

Students and their parents/guardians that are considering CCP participation for next school year should plan on attending!