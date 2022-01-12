Columbia Gas Replacing Some Aging Gas Lines In Findlay

Columbia Gas recently began two natural gas line replacement projects in Findlay.

One of the projects is focused on Washington Avenue between Lima Street and Yates Avenue. (pictured above)

Crews there are installing approximately 16,000 feet of new pipe serving 300 residences.

The other project is focused on an area north of Tiffin Avenue from about G Street to McManness Avenue.

Crews there will be installing approximately 9,200 feet of new pipe serving 210 residences.

Columbia Gas is replacing the aging gas lines with newer, state-of-the-art plastic pipe.

Columbia Gas says the new plastic pipe has several benefits, including enhanced safety features and the ability to bend to the earth’s contour while expanding and contracting with shifting temperatures.

Once installed, the modernized system will last longer and reduce the amount of future maintenance required for upkeep.

The project requires only a short interruption to natural gas service.

Columbia Gas crews or contractors will contact affected customers to schedule the brief shut off and relight appointments.

All employees and contractors carry identification cards with their names and photograph and must show them upon request.

In light of COVID-19, crews are also following strict recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep everyone safe.

There is no additional cost to customers and Columbia Gas will restore all impacted property.

Work on each project is expected to last about four to five months.