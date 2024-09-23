Columbus Grove Elementary Recognized As National Blue Ribbon School

The U.S. Department of Education has recognized 356 schools as the 2024 cohort of the National Blue Ribbon Schools, including 14 schools in Ohio.

This prestigious recognition highlights schools that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups.

Columbus Grove Elementary School in Putnam County was recognized as a Blue Ribbon School.

Principal Brad Calvelage says they are very proud of this honor.

“All the credit goes to the staff and the students and the work they put in together, the relationships our staff creates with our students, and also the community and the importance they put on education and the support they give to the school.”

The Ohio schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

Ohio – Ashland – Reagan Elementary School, Ashland City.

Ohio – Broadview Heights – Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School, Brecksville-Broadview Heights City.

Ohio – Chagrin Falls – Chagrin Falls Middle School, Chagrin Falls Exempted Village.

Ohio – Columbiana – Columbiana South Side Middle School, Columbiana Exempted Village.

Ohio – Columbus Grove – Columbus Grove Elementary School, Columbus Grove Local.

Ohio – Creston – Norwayne Elementary School, Norwayne Local.

Ohio – Fort Loramie – Fort Loramie Junior-Senior High School, Fort Loramie Local.

Ohio – Hamilton – Morgan Elementary School, Ross Local Schools.

Ohio – Logan – Chieftain Elementary School, Logan-Hocking Local.

Ohio – Massillon – Tuslaw Middle School, Tuslaw Local Schools.

Ohio – Shadyside – Leona Ave Middle School, Shadyside Local.

Ohio – Steubenville – Harding Middle School, Steubenville City.

Ohio – Westerville – Whittier Elementary School, Westerville City.

Ohio – Willoughby Hills – School of Innovation, Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools reflect the full diversity of American education and serve students from all backgrounds. While awardees represent a wide array of schools, they share common traits. National Blue Ribbon Schools are led by leaders who articulate a clear vision of instructional excellence and uphold high standards. They showcase effective teaching methods and offer robust professional development for their staff. Data-driven instruction is a hallmark, and there is a concerted effort to ensure every student succeeds. Collaboration among families, communities, and educators is a key component of their success.

A National Blue Ribbon School award flag displayed in a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized emblem of exceptional teaching and learning. These schools serve as models of effective and innovative practices for educators across the nation.

The Department recognizes all schools based on student performance data including assessment results, student subgroup performance and graduation rates. Schools are recognized in both or either of two performance categories:

Exemplary High Performing Schools: These schools are among the top performers in their state as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools: These schools excel in narrowing achievement gaps between different student groups and the overall student body.

Each nominated school submits a comprehensive application detailing its school culture, programs, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership, family, and community involvement.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.