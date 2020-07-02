Local News WFIN Top Story 

Columbus Mayor Makes Masks Mandatory

WFIN

Ohio’s capital city is now making masks mandatory.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther signed an executive order on Thursday requiring everyone over the age of six to wear a face covering in public, beginning on Friday.

He said police would not initially stop people who were not in compliance but that could change depending on acceptance of the order.

Dayton enacted a similar order, and the Cincinnati City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss the issue.

 