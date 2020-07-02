Columbus Mayor Makes Masks Mandatory
Ohio’s capital city is now making masks mandatory.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther signed an executive order on Thursday requiring everyone over the age of six to wear a face covering in public, beginning on Friday.
He said police would not initially stop people who were not in compliance but that could change depending on acceptance of the order.
Dayton enacted a similar order, and the Cincinnati City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss the issue.
We must stay the course of maintaining social distancing, washing hands and wearing facial coverings. So today I am signing an executive order to mandate face coverings in Columbus.
— Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) July 2, 2020