Columbus Shooting Suspect May Be Wanted For Hancock Homicide

UPDATE – The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a homicide at 118 S. Meadow Drive in McComb at around 2:45 Monday morning.

Arthur Suydam III was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says during the investigation Jordan Suydam became a person of interest.

An attempt to locate was put out for Jordan and for the deceased’s vehicle.

The vehicle was located in Franklin County and is believed to be involved in a shooting incident and pursuit that resulted in a crash.

The sheriff’s office says it is believed that Jordan died in the crash, pending an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY –

A man who died in a fiery crash after shooting at people on the west side of Columbus may be wanted in connection with an active homicide investigation in Hancock County.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says three calls came in between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Monday of a man shooting at people and vehicles from a maroon pickup truck.

One of the shooting scenes was the parking lot of the Kroger on West Broad Street.

Authorities pursued the man but he refused to stop and eventually crashed.

When police got to the truck it was smoking and on fire.

They say the man was holding a shotgun and refused to put it down.

The truck then became engulfed in flames.

The fire was put out and the man was declared deceased.

“The 2007 Dodge truck and the individual inside is possibly wanted in connection with a homicide in Hancock County,” said Chief Jim Gilbert with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating