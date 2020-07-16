Columbus Statue At Ohio Statehouse To Remain For Now

(ONN) – The board that oversees the Ohio Statehouse grounds met to discuss the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue on the grounds.

the executive director of the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board says the process for taking down the Columbus statue would take years to complete.

The removal of the statue would also have to be funded by the group that wants to remove the statue.

The Christopher Columbus statue at the statehouse is the last Columbus statue standing in the city.

The statues outside city hall and on the Columbus State campus were taken down in the past few weeks following protests.