Columbus Statue Outside Columbus City Hall Removed

(ONN) – The statue of Christopher Columbus that stood outside Columbus City Hall came down Wednesday morning.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther ordered the statue’s removal, saying Columbus’ legacy does not represent the values of the city.

Crews got to the scene around 3 a.m. Wednesday and had it removed about three hours later.

The Columbus Art Commission is being asked to figure out how to best replace the statue.

The statue will be kept in a secure city facility until they reach a decision.

The statue was a gift to Columbus from the city of Genoa, Italy in 1955.

Columbus State Community College also took down its Columbus statue recently, and the future of the Columbus statue outside the Ohio Statehouse is also up in the air.

(picture courtesy of WBNS-10TV)