Comedian And Ohio State Grad Richard Lewis Has Died

(ONN) – A funny man with an Ohio connection has passed away.

Comedian Richard Lewis has died.

He was best known for his role on the TV show ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’.

He revealed he had Parkinson’s disease in 2023.

His publicist says he died at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack.

Lewis is a graduate of the Ohio State University.

Lewis was an avid, lifelong Buckeye fan, which carried over into his character (a version of himself) on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’.

He was 76 years old.