Commissioner Bateson Suffers Medical Emergency

Hancock County Commissioner William Bateson has been absent from the office since suffering a medical emergency in the middle of June.

He is being treated and his family is optimistic about his recovery.

“We wish him the best and look forward to his return when he’s able,” said fellow Hancock County Commissioner Tim Bechtol.

Bechtol and Mike Pepple are the other two commissioners.

Bechtol said, according to the Ohio Revised Code, after 90 days of being absent the office would be labeled as vacant. But, a communication from Bateson’s doctor would afford another 30 days until the office is labeled as vacant.

After that, the Hancock County Republican Party would name a replacement to serve out the remainder of Bateson’s term through the end of 2024.

Bateson was elected to the Hancock County Board of Commissioners in November of 2020.

Bateson is a lifelong resident of Hancock County and is in agribusiness and operates 750 acres in the Arlington area.