Commissioners Starting Community Outreach Program

(From the Hancock County Commissioners)

Our Hancock County Commissioners are providing a community outreach program this summer called “Town & Country Tuesdays” where each commissioner will be spending time each Tuesday at various local eateries and village parks throughout Findlay & greater Hancock County.

Think of it as an informal town hall one-on-one casual meeting with individual commissioners.

The schedule for each month will be posted on the commissioners’ website and can also be seen below.