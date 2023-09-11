Committee Formed To Discuss Habitat Proposal

(From the City of Findlay)

In August, Habitat for Humanity of Hancock County reached out to Mayor Muryn interested in an opportunity to develop approximately 26 acres of City owned property located on Carlin Street.

Following a Committee of the Whole meeting of Findlay City Council on August 9, 2023, an Ad Hoc Committee of Council was established to further discuss this proposal.

The committee’s first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 4pm in the third floor conference room. Below is an outline of how a decision related to this may go:

• A recommendation from this committee would go to all of Council.

• Depending on the recommendation, any transfer of property would then have to go through all of Council again.

• Additionally, any development of this property would still have to go through the standard City Planning Commission and Planning & Zoning Committee processes.