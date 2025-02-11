Community Can Utilize BVHS Retail Pharmacies

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Community members with prescriptions to fill can use the on-site outpatient pharmacy (Center for Medication Management) located within Blanchard Valley Hospital or Harry’s Pharmacy inside the Carey Medical & Diagnostic Center. Both sites are divisions of Blanchard Valley Health System and can accommodate the medication needs of anyone in the community.

“Community members probably don’t realize that both BVHS pharmacies can manage their prescriptions similar to other retail pharmacies in our community,” said Tenna Rhonemus, BS Pharm, RPh, BCGP, pharmacy supervisor of outpatient services. “It’s an easy process to have prescriptions transferred to our team. We can even help customers establish new accounts.”

“For many residents of both Findlay and Carey, the BVHS outpatient pharmacy locations may be the most convenient option,” said Ryan Kruse, PharmD, MBA, director of pharmacy. “One thing that sets us apart is that we are a pharmacy dedicated solely to caring for people’s medication needs, unlike other retail pharmacies, which are located within other stores or businesses.”

Northwest Ohio residents who need or want to transfer prescriptions will find the locations convenient. Most insurances are accepted.

“Our outpatient pharmacy teams recognize the importance of forming relationships, and all of our associates make an effort to get to know their patients,” Rhonemus said. “We’re here to provide the personal attention patients seek in their healthcare. This personal touch makes for a more pleasant experience. It ensures that if a patient has a question or concern about a prescription, they have an established relationship and feel comfortable asking their pharmacist.”

The Center for Medication Management is located on the first floor of Blanchard Valley Hospital, 1900 South Main Street, Findlay, and can be reached at 419.429.7002. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Harry’s Pharmacy is located inside the Carey Medical and Diagnostic Center, 930 Sheriden Drive, Carey, and can be reached at 419.396.7977. Prescriptions can be filled Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The prescription pick-up area is closed from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Harry’s Pharmacy offers home delivery, call-ahead curbside delivery, in-store consultations, and a convenient storefront.

“We can assist anyone wanting to transfer their prescriptions to our team if they give us a call,” continued Kruse. “Customers seem to like the location of our Findlay outpatient pharmacy because they can also shop at the hospital gift shop across the hallway or pick up a beverage from the Healing Grounds coffee shop.”

For more information or to refill a prescription online, please visit bvhealthsystem.org/pharmacy