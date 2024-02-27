Community Event To Highlight Harmful Effects Of Vaping

(From ADAMHS)

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office annual event, “Creating Community for a Better Tomorrow,” will be held on April 4 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

This year’s topic is “Vaping: Things You May Not Know.” Those who attend will gain insights into the widespread prevalence of vaping in the community, especially among youth, its harmful effects, local prevention strategies and what you can do to support young people to live healthy lives.

The program is free and open to all city and county residents, and those who attend will receive complimentary solar eclipse glasses.

A resource fair will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, followed by presentations starting at 6 p.m.

Speakers for the event include Jamie Belcher, from Sandusky County Public Health, Stefan Adams, a counselor in the Findlay City Schools, Brian White from the Findlay Police Department, and members of the Family Resource Center prevention team.

The Hancock County Community Coalition on Addiction is sponsoring the event.

Belcher is the health educator at Sandusky County Public Health where she focuses on behavioral health and suicide prevention and the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drug Committee Coordinator for the Prevention Partnership Coalition of Sandusky County.

Belcher’s also implements the Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Grant where she focuses on vaping education, nicotine cessation, and policy change.

She has an Associate of Arts Degree in Social Work from Terra State Community College and a Bachelor of Science in Health Promotion and Education with a concentration in Community Health from the University of Cincinnati. She is a Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES) and an Ohio Certified Prevention Consultant (OCPC). She has been involved in the field of prevention for over 20 years.