Community Foundation Advocacy Program Helps Orgs Secure Funding

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is pleased to announce its advocacy program has resulted in over $6.9 million in government funds.

This return is 35-times the investment of $200,000 granted by the Foundation for this work.

“Our advocacy work focuses on helping Hancock County nonprofits develop relationships with elected officials and policymakers at every level of government and identify and secure public funding,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of the Foundation.

“These efforts have already leveraged millions of dollars and we know this investment will continue to benefit local organizations for many years to come.”

The Foundation began working with Williams Nonprofit Consulting in 2018 to train local nonprofits on advocacy and created a cohort of organizations to work more in-depth.

When the pandemic began in 2020, the Foundation used grant funding to engage a consultant to work on behalf of local nonprofits. That success led to the continuation of our advocacy work, and even more dollars for organizations in our community.

“The Community Foundation would like to thank Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn, Hancock County Commissioners, State Representative Jon Cross and State Senator Rob McColley,” said Treece.

“They have been an integral part of this process, dedicating time to working with nonprofit organizations and securing funding.”

Some of the projects funded by the Foundation’s advocacy work include: • Blanchard River Watershed Partnership received $160,000 from the City of Findlay and the Hancock County Commissioners for the ecological restoration of the Riverside Dam and reservoir area. • Creation of the Nonprofit Resilience Program to streamline the distribution of more than $420,000 to nonprofits during the early stages of the pandemic in partnership with Mayor Christina Muryn. • More than $1 million for over 20 nonprofits through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. • Local, state and federal funding for childcare providers, arts and culture organizations, housing, emergency food distributions, environmental groups and more.

“Our work with The Community Foundation and Williams Nonprofit Consulting has set our organization up for years of success and more importantly generations of impact,” said Lauren Sandhu, Executive Director of Blanchard River Watershed Partnership. “We are grateful to the Foundation, Jennifer Williams and the elected officials who have rallied behind us for making this investment happen.”

In addition to funding, The Community Foundation’s advocacy efforts have also increased awareness with elected officials at the local, state and federal levels including a tour of The Family Center and housing discussion with U.S Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and a conversation about food security issues in Hancock County with Sen. Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) that led to a donation from Campbell’s to the West Ohio Foodbank valued at more than $130,000.

“The Foundation is continuing its advocacy work with Williams Nonprofit Consulting including assisting nonprofits getting started with advocacy and securing funding for the Hancock County community,” said Treece. “There are several major projects in the works and funding opportunities. We are looking forward to all that we can accomplish in partnership with our elected officials.”