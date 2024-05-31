Community Foundation Announces June ‘Fun for All’ Events

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation has announced the schedule for its ‘Fun for All’ series of free community events for the summer.

According to the Community Foundation’s website, the June events are as follows:

June 7 – National Movie Night

5 – 8 p.m.

50 North

Registration required: Find Yourself at 50 North, Findlay, Ohio

June 17 – Symphony Storytime

10 a.m.

Findlay-Hancock County Public Library

June 23 – Art Class for Families – Painting on Unique Surfaces

3:30 p.m.

Awakening Minds Art

Space is limited, and registration is required: Community Programs — Awakening Minds Art

See the full summer schedule by clicking here.

“We’ve heard time and time again that finding affordable, family-friendly activities is a challenge in Hancock County. The Community Foundation is proud to provide Fun for All to help bridge the gap,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Brian Treece.

Brian says the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is thankful to its community partners for making the events possible.

The Fun for All series started in January 2023 and that year more than 10,000 people attended events such as Family Movie Nights at MCPA and Free Play Days at the Children’s Museum.