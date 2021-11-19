Community Foundation Awards $1M In Grants

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees approved more than a million dollars in grants at its November board meeting.

The $1,035,133 total includes 15 responsive grants, four president’s discretionary grants and 36 donor advised fund grants.

“The funds awarded are the result of the generosity of hundreds of philanthropists in our community,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of the Foundation.

“In nearly 30 years, we’ve awarded more than $65 million. We are grateful for the community’s continued support.”

Among the grants awarded, the City Mission of Findlay was awarded $50,000 to support two Life Recovery Advocates for clients.

Christian Clearing House was awarded $10,000 to assist with the cost of oxygen for COVID-19 patients who don’t have insurance or Medicaid coverage.

The Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County was awarded $4,500 to assist with costs of spaying/neutering 100 feral or semi-feral cats, the numbers of which have increased quickly due to the pause in veterinary procedures as a result of the pandemic.

