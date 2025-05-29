Community Foundation Awards $519K In Grants

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees approved grants totaling $519,104 at the May board meeting. This total includes 20 responsive grants, two president’s discretionary grants and 65 donor advised fund grants.

“We’re incredibly proud to support such a diverse range of projects throughout Hancock County with our latest round of grants,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of The Community Foundation. “It’s inspiring to see the breadth of initiatives our community is undertaking, and we’re especially thrilled to continue our Fun for All grants. These projects not only bring joy and connection but also play a vital role in enhancing the overall well-being and health of our community.”

Responsive Grants

Responsive grants are awarded to organizations that meet community needs and match The Community Foundation’s goals and objectives. Grantseekers must submit a written grant proposal for consideration. Applications are reviewed four times per year.

Funding for responsive grants comes from our Community’s Endowment, which is comprised of Funds for the Common Good and Field of Interest Funds established by donors at The Community Foundation. The following responsive grants were approved by the Board of Trustees, made possible by our Community’s Endowment:

Awakening Minds Art was awarded $3,191 to support a variety of art classes as part of the Foundation’s Fun for All series of free community events.

City Mission of Findlay was awarded $50,000 to support continued renovations for Martha's Home.

Findlay Art League was awarded $5,000 to support a variety of art classes as part of the Foundation's Fun for All series of free community events.

Findlay YMCA was awarded $3,600 for free pool days as part of the Foundation's Fun for All series of free community events.

Fostoria First Church of the Nazarene was awarded $10,000 to support the installation of an accessibility ramp at the church to increase accessibility to basic needs services and workforce training.

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay was awarded $1,625 to support a Bridges Out of Poverty training session.

Hancock County ADAMHS was awarded $ 15,240 to support capital improvements.

Hancock County Agricultural Society was awarded $7,600 for the Kids Zone at the 4th of July festivities at the fairgrounds as part of the Foundation's Fun for All series of free community events.

Hancock County Educational Service Center was awarded $15,000 to support professional development in local schools.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts was awarded two grants:
$3,750 to support a free Christmas movie night as part of the Foundation's Fun for All series of free community events.
$12,000 to support a free performance of Jurassic Bark as part of the Foundation's Fun for All series of free community events.

Village of Arlington was awarded $675 to support free pool days as part of the Foundation's Fun for All series of free community events.

Village of McComb was awarded $1,425 to support free pool days as part of the Foundation's Fun for All series of free community events.

Village of Mt. Blanchard was awarded $924 to support free pool days as part of the Foundation's Fun for All series of free community events.

President’s Discretionary Grants

President’s Discretionary grants fund urgent or special requests outside The Community Foundation’s various grant cycles. The President of The Community Foundation is allocated an amount each year. These grants typically do not individually exceed $5,000. The following discretionary grants were awarded:

This year, TCF staff dedicated the 2025 president’s discretionary funds to show appreciation for those who help others. The first two PD grants of this year are dedicated to educators to support staff appreciation efforts at all public schools in Hancock County.

Findlay City Schools was awarded $5,000.

Hancock County Educational Service Center was awarded $5,000.

Donor Advised Grants

Individuals, families or corporations establish donor advised funds to recommend grants to nonprofits they’re passionate about. The Foundation vets the nonprofits, and grants are awarded. The following donor advised grants were awarded: