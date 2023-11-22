Community Foundation Awards $545K In Grants

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees approved grants totaling $544,997 at the November board meeting. This total includes 18 responsive grants, four president’s discretionary grants and 31 donor advised fund grants.

“As we head into giving season, these grants are a reminder that our work would not be possible without the generous local philanthropists in Hancock County,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of the Foundation. “We are proud to partner with donors and these local nonprofit organizations to help improve the quality of life for all in Hancock County.”

Responsive Grants

Responsive grants are awarded to organizations to meet community needs and match the goals, objectives and priorities of The Community Foundation. Grantseekers must submit a written grant proposal for consideration. Applications are reviewed four times per year.

Funding for responsive grants comes from our Community’s Endowment, made up of Funds for the Common Good and Field of Interest Funds established by donors at The Community Foundation. The following responsive grants were approved by the Board of Trustees, made possible by our Community’s Endowment:

Blanchard Valley Center was awarded $10,683 for literacy and evaluation kits for parents and youth with developmental disabilities.

President’s Discretionary Grants

President’s Discretionary grants fund urgent or special requests outside The Community Foundation’s various grant cycles. The President of The Community Foundation is allocated an amount each year. These grants typically do not individually exceed $5,000. The following discretionary grants were awarded:

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County was awarded $5,000 to expand Financial Opportunity Center services.

Donor Advised Grants

Donor Advised funds are established by individuals, families or corporations to recommend grants to nonprofits they’re passionate about. The nonprofits are vetted by the Foundation and grants are awarded. The following donor advised grants were awarded: