Community Foundation Awards $770K In Grants

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees approved grants totaling $770,654.84 at the February board meeting. This total includes seven responsive grants and 164 donor advised fund grants.

“This round of grants demonstrates the depth of what we do as a Foundation,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of The Community Foundation. “From grants for Fun for All community events to supporting rural communities, mental health organizational support, health equity and environmental work. The generosity of our donors makes this work possible, which improves the quality of life for all of us here.”

Responsive Grants

Responsive grants are awarded to organizations that meet community needs and match The Community Foundation’s goals and objectives. Grantseekers must submit a written grant proposal for consideration. Applications are reviewed four times per year.

Funding for responsive grants comes from our Community’s Endowment, which is comprised of Funds for the Common Good and Field of Interest Funds established by donors at The Community Foundation. The following responsive grants were approved by the Board of Trustees, made possible by our Community’s Endowment:

50 North was awarded $18,000 to support events throughout 2025 as part of the Foundation’s Fun for All series of free community events.

The Community Foundation was awarded two grants:

$10,000 to create the Village of Arcadia Community Field of Interest Fund to support items in the village’s Heart & Soul action plan.

$10,000 to create the Village of Arlington Community Field of Interest Fund to support items in the village’s Heart & Soul action plan.

Hancock County ADAMHS Board was awarded $35,000 for planning and project management to renovate the ADAMHS Board’s Grace Boulevard property.

NAMI Hancock County was awarded $1,875 for a board retreat and strategic planning session.

West Ohio Land Conservancy was awarded $56,600 to support hiring a part-time executive director.

University of Findlay Center for Civic Engagement was awarded $10,000 to support community engagement events as part of its Health Equity Action Plan.

Donor Advised Grants

Individuals, families or corporations establish donor advised funds to recommend grants to nonprofits they’re passionate about. The Foundation vets the nonprofits, and grants are awarded. The following donor advised grants were awarded:

164 grants to 104 organizations totaling $629,179.84.