Community Foundation Awards $894K In Grants

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees approved grants totaling $894,931 at its September board meeting.

This total includes 22 responsive grants and 57 donor-advised fund grants.

“A vast majority of our responsive grantmaking is focused on the priorities the community shared with us as being important,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of the Foundation.

“We are proud to partner with local nonprofit organizations and donors to help improve the quality of life for all in Hancock County.”

Among the grants, 50 North was awarded $17,000 for activities as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

The City of Findlay was awarded $8,700 to purchase critical equipment for the fire department.

The Hancock Park District was awarded $35,000 for improvement to Litzenberg Memorial Woods.

