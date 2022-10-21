Community Foundation Awards Anniversary Grants

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees approved community building grants in honor of the Foundation’s 30th anniversary totaling $30,000.

The grants will go to six local organizations and municipalities for various projects.

“During our 30th anniversary year, we want to include as much of Hancock County as possible in the celebration,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of The Community Foundation.

“These grants will help develop a sense of community through revitalization, beautification and togetherness.”

Funding for the grants comes from the Community’s Endowment, a combination of common good (unrestricted) and field of interest funds. A committee of Foundation representatives reviewed and recommended the requests for funding.

City Mission of Findlay was awarded $5,000 for beautification projects on its campus.

Findlay Family YMCA was awarded $2,000 for a gaga pit and picnic area in partnership with Children’s Mentoring Connection.

LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay was awarded $9,500 for the Millstream Plaza Peace Park. o Village of Arlington was awarded $4,000 for a Decoration Day mural.

Village of Jenera was awarded $4,502 for community building beautification.

Village of Van Buren was awarded $4,998 for the Hoadley Park basketball court.

“The goal of this special grant cycle was to do for the community what the community has done for the Foundation,” said Kimberly Bash, Chief Community Engagement Officer at the Foundation.

“In our 30 years, the community has built and grown the Foundation. We know these grants will do the same for Hancock County.”

Learn more about the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation by clicking here.