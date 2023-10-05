Community Foundation Awards Mental Health Grants

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees approved grants in the mental health field totaling $27,582.

These grants will go to five local organizations for various projects in the field.

“Mental health has consistently been a priority for our community, which we heard during Community Conversations,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of The Community Foundation.

“These grants are the result of the community coming together to support our friends, family and neighbors in need of mental health care. Each of these grants will help improve the quality of life in that way.”

Community Mental Health grants are awarded annually. Funding for these grants comes from the Community Mental Health Fund, Esther Buckingham Fund for Mental Health, Jeffrey and Ginger Jones Family Fund, and Lai Wei-zwei and Lai Hung Tsu-mei Fund, all funds held at The Community Foundation. A committee of community members and Foundation representatives reviews and recommends the requests for funding.

Findlay Hope House for the Homeless was awarded $5,000 for healing arts and self-care programming. • FOCUS Recovery and Wellness Community was awarded $3,100 for recovery festivals in Arlington and Rawson.

Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County was awarded $8,152 for grief recovery programs.

New Life Assembly of God was awarded $3,850 for the Celebrate Recovery at New Life project.

OhioGuidestone was awarded $7,480 to include expressive arts in therapy groups.

“These grants would not be possible without the insight and expertise of our committee members,” said Kimberly Bash, Chief Community Engagement Officer at the Foundation. “Mental health is a critical measure of overall health. We’re proud to partner with donors and local nonprofit organizations to make this work happen.”