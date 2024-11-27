Community Foundation Awards Nearly $1.1M In Grants

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees approved grants totaling $1,092,906.50 at the November board meeting. This total includes 30 responsive grants, 13 president’s discretionary grants and 57 donor-advised fund grants.

“So far this year we’ve awarded more than $3.3 million,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of The Community Foundation. “Each dollar granted represents the investments donors make in the Foundation to support Hancock County and the grantee organizations who partner with us to improve the quality of life for all in the community.”

Responsive Grants

Responsive grants are awarded to organizations that meet community needs and match The Community Foundation’s goals and objectives. Grantseekers must submit a written grant proposal for consideration. Applications are reviewed four times per year.

Funding for responsive grants comes from our Community’s Endowment, which is comprised of Funds for the Common Good and Field of Interest Funds established by donors at The Community Foundation. The following responsive grants were approved by the Board of Trustees, made possible by our Community’s Endowment:

Arcadia Local Schools was awarded $940 to support the creation of a greenhouse by FFA students.

Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center was awarded $1,730 to support the Hispanic Heritage Celebration as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

Blanchard Valley Center was awarded $10,650 to support early intervention language translation resources for local families.

Blanchard Valley Health System was awarded $24,941 to train and deploy local interpreters for newcomers to ensure better health and financial outcomes.

Children’s Mentoring Connection was awarded $1,697 to support three teen-focused events through Family and Children First Council, City Life and FOCUS Recovery and Wellness Community as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

Children’s Museum of Findlay was awarded $150 for incorporating pumpkins into a fall free play day as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

City of Findlay was awarded three grants:

$2,500 for a video series to assist the newcomer population.

$5,265 for the city’s Christmas tree ornament decorating and free ice skating as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

$2,500 for a video series for newcomer population assimilation support.

The Community Foundation was awarded four grants:

$5,500 for the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy’s AI course for local nonprofit organizations.

$10,000 for community leadership efforts, including mayors’ meetings, Community Conversations and more.

$12,000 for school foundation capacity building.

$20,000 for research on workforce and recreation in Hancock County.

Hancock Public Health was awarded three grants:

$924 for services to diabetic youth in local school systems.

$2,150 for CPR/AED training for Family Center agencies.

$15,000 for ongoing translation services.

Lima Symphony Orchestra was awarded $2,500 to support three Symphony Storytime performances at the library as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts was awarded $10,023 for a free concert in Jenera as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

Miracle League of Findlay was awarded $25,000 to leverage funding for the Miracle Park Fitness Complex near the Cube.

Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation, Inc. was awarded $1,305 for a Fall Family Fun Day as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services was awarded $7,548 to support the expansion of services into the rural parts of Hancock County.

Raise the Bar was awarded $549 to support the expansion of the K-12 Career Engagement Immersion Continuum with local students.

Toledo Opera was awarded $10,000 to support a Family Opera on Wheels event and presentations at local city and county schools.

Toledo Zoological Society Foundation was awarded $533 for a November Funday Sunday at the Mazza Museum as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

Village of Arlington was awarded $5,615 for a portable ice skating rink.

Village of McComb was awarded $1,056 to support a village mural related to Heart & Soul.

Village of Mt. Blanchard was awarded $678 to support Hurricane Park improvements as a Heart & Soul priority.

President’s Discretionary Grants

President’s Discretionary grants fund urgent or special requests outside The Community Foundation’s various grant cycles. The President of The Community Foundation is allocated an amount each year. These grants typically do not individually exceed $5,000. The following discretionary grants were awarded:

This year, TCF staff dedicated the 2024 president’s discretionary funds to combat nonprofit staff burnout.

Children’s Mentoring Connection was awarded $2,000 for a team-building retreat for CMC staff.

Christian Clearing House was awarded $730 for a spa day for CCH staff.

The Community Foundation was awarded $4,234 for a nonprofit appreciation day for local organizations.

Findlay Area Youth for Christ was awarded $2,079 for a staff appreciation evening.

Findlay-Hancock County Public Library was awarded $3,168 for staff logo wear.

Findlay Hope House was awarded $5,000 for the new Connecting Area Professionals of Social Services (CAPSS) program, which aims to create a sense of community for these professionals.

Findlay YMCA was awarded $1,996 for a teambuilding day for leadership staff.

FOCUS Recovery and Wellness Community was awarded $3,000 for a day of mental health supporting activities for staff.

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County was awarded $2,450 for teambuilding day.

Hancock Historical Museum was awarded $973 for a staff appreciation day.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts was awarded $1,770 for a staff retreat day.

NAMI Hancock County was awarded $1,400 for teambuilding activities.

Welcome to A New Life was awarded $1,200 for teambuilding activities.

Donor Advised Grants

Individuals, families or corporations establish donor advised funds to recommend grants to nonprofits they’re passionate about. The Foundation vets the nonprofits, and grants are awarded. The following donor advised grants were awarded:

57 grants to 44 organizations totaling $630,120.50.