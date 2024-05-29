Community Foundation Awards More Than $879K In Grants

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

At the May board meeting, The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees approved grants totaling $879,305. This total includes 10 responsive grants and 53 donor advised fund grants.

“The Community Foundation board and staff continue to use the community conversations report priorities to guide our grantmaking,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of the Foundation. “This round of grants addresses many of those, and we are grateful to the donors who made these grants possible.”

Responsive Grants

Responsive grants are awarded to organizations that meet community needs and match The Community Foundation’s goals, objectives and priorities. Grantseekers must submit a written grant proposal for consideration. Applications are reviewed four times per year.

Funding for responsive grants comes from our Community’s Endowment, made up of Funds for the Common Good and Field of Interest Funds established by donors at The Community Foundation. The following responsive grants were approved by the Board of Trustees, made possible by our Community’s Endowment:

50 North was awarded $18,000 to support nine activities during the year for Seniors as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

City Mission was awarded $100,000 to assist with the creation of a low-barrier shelter.

Findlay City Schools was awarded $2,555 to assist with the purchase of pocket translators so that school staff can more effectively communicate with all students.

Findlay Family YMCA’s Early Learning Center was awarded $250,000 to support a new Early Learning Center.

Hancock County Agricultural Society was awarded $5,300 to support the Kids Zone at the fairgrounds on July 3rd, which will be part of the 4th of July festivities (train, inflatables, and pony rides).

Hancock Public Health was awarded $20,000 to leverage support for the Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan process in 2024 and 2025.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts was awarded $3,500 to sponsor a Sing Along Movie (Grease) on October 11 as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

Ohio State Parks Foundation was awarded $1,500 to leverage support for the creation of a Haiku Trail at Van Buren State Park. A local poetry competition will select the poetry for the trail.

University of Findlay was awarded $10,000 to support the hiring of a Health Equity Action Plan (HEAP) Support Staff to focus strategies on neighborhoods at highest risk.

Wharton First Church of God was awarded $2,500 to support the expansion of the Back to School Blitz for students in the Riverdale School District due to increased need.

Donor Advised Grants

Donor Advised funds are established by individuals, families or corporations to recommend grants to nonprofits they’re passionate about. The nonprofits are vetted by the Foundation and grants are awarded. The following donor advised grants were awarded:

53 grants to 47 organizations totaling $452,450.