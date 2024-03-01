Community Foundation Awards More Than $888K In Grants

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees approved grants totaling $888,484.69 at the February board meeting. This total includes 17 responsive grants, one president’s discretionary grant and 156 donor advised fund grants.

“Many of the grants awarded support the continuation of The Community Foundation’s Fun for All series of free community events,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of the Foundation. “In addition to affordable community activities, this round of grants addresses eight of the 12 community priorities as determined by participants in Community Conversations. We continue to align our grantmaking with Hancock County’s priorities.”

Responsive Grants

Responsive grants are awarded to organizations to meet community needs and match the goals, objectives and priorities of The Community Foundation. Grantseekers must submit a written grant proposal for consideration. Applications are reviewed four times per year.

Funding for responsive grants comes from our Community’s Endowment, made up of Funds for the Common Good and Field of Interest Funds established by donors at The Community Foundation. The following responsive grants were approved by the Board of Trustees, made possible by our Community’s Endowment:

Arlington Local Schools was awarded $4,524 for the school’s groundbreaking service-learning project.

Awakening Minds Art was awarded $2,632 for eight community painting sessions as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

Children’s Museum of Findlay was awarded $10,500 for three free play days as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

City of Findlay was awarded $3,738 for free ice skating as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

Crime Prevention Association of Findlay-Hancock County was awarded $6,568 for a Safety Shield and Entry tool.

Findlay Hope House for the Homeless was awarded $13,500 to support strategic planning for the Affordable Housing Alliance.

Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation was awarded $3,438.91 to support the childcare data project in partnership with Blanchard Valley Health System.

FOCUS Recovery and Wellness Community was awarded $29,475 as a matching grant for the new Loft space.

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County was awarded $5,250 for strategic planning to help meet local housing needs.

Hancock County Veterans Services was awarded $5,584 for the Heritage Trail Story Walk.

Hancock Properties Foundation was awarded $91,852.09 for debt service on The Family Center.

Hancock Public Health was awarded two grants:

$3,819 for updating donated AED equipment.

$36,000 to support the Serving Up My Plate youth nutrition program.

St. Andrew’s Church was awarded $35,000 for staffing costs to launch a project serving homeless individuals in the community. St. Andrew’s Annex will be available for individuals to wash and dry clothes in a safe environment and provide referrals for additional support.

University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum was awarded $2,900 for two Funday Sundays as part of the Fun for All series of free community events.

Village of Jenera was awarded $12,950 to support the installation of ballfield dugouts and a pickleball court.

President’s Discretionary Grants

President’s Discretionary grants fund urgent or special requests outside The Community Foundation’s various grant cycles. The President of The Community Foundation is allocated an amount each year. These grants typically do not individually exceed $5,000. The following discretionary grants were awarded:

City of Findlay Police Department was awarded $5,000 for community engagement activities throughout the year.

Donor Advised Grants

Donor Advised funds are established by individuals, families or corporations to recommend grants to nonprofits they’re passionate about. The nonprofits are vetted by the Foundation and grants are awarded. The following donor advised grants were awarded:

156 grants to 94 organizations totaling $613,253.69.