Community Foundation Awards More Than 915K In Grants

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees approved more than $915,000 in grants at their May board meeting.

“These grants represent the investment of generous local philanthropists in the community,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of the Foundation.

“We’re proud to partner with these donors to award these grants and improve the quality of life for all in Hancock County.”

Among the grants awarded, The Children’s Museum of Findlay was awarded $10,500 for a free play day as part of the Community Foundation’s Fun for All series of community events.

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts received $12,000 for a free performance of PuppyPals for residents in August.

And Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services was awarded a $25,000 matching grant for a mobile unit for rural services.

