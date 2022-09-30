Community Foundation Awards Nearly $900K In Grants

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees approved grants totaling $897,761 at their September board meeting.

The total includes seven responsive grants, two president’s discretionary grants and 50 donor-advised fund grants.

“These grants are another example of our Foundation addressing important needs in our community,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of the Foundation.

“Every dollar will help us on our mission to improve the quality of life for all in the community, just like the $70 million we’ve awarded in our 30-year history. We wouldn’t be able to accomplish this work without the support of our community partners and generous donors.”

Among the grants awarded, 50 North was awarded a $7,500 grant for human resources support.

The City of Findlay was awarded a $15,000 grant for a Martin Luther King, Jr. mural on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Overpass in downtown Findlay.

Findlay City Schools was awarded a $100,000 grant to assist with the implementation of the SafeDefend active shooter protection system.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts was awarded a $3,750 for strategic planning.

You can see the full list of grants and learn more about the Community Foundation by clicking here.