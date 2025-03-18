Community Foundation Celebrating Dale Dorney On His Birthday

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

Today is Dale Dorney’s birthday, and if anyone deserves a birthday salute, it’s him.

Who could have imagined all the good that would come from the $2.2 million gift he left to establish The Community Foundation?

Dale’s gift has been improving the quality of life in our community ever since.

The Dorney Fund alone has awarded more than $11 million in grants.

Dale’s legacy continues to grow with each passing year. Happy Birthday!

Learn more about Dale and his gift: https://www.community-foundation.com/…/dale-dorney…