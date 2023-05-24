Community Foundation Continuing ‘Fun For All’ Series

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation has announced its Fun for All series of free events for the summer.

The free events include a concert at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, free play days at the Children’s Museum of Findlay and more. Click here for the full list.

“We’ve heard time and time again that finding affordable, family-friendly activities is a challenge in Hancock County. The Community Foundation is proud to provide Fun for All to help bridge the gap,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Brian Treece.

Brian says the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is thankful to its community partners for making the events possible.