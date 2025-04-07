Community Foundation ‘Fun For All’ Series April Events

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation’s ‘Fun for All’ series of free community events continues in April.

The events scheduled so far are listed below and more will be added as they become available.

6 – Family Opera on Wheels SOLD OUT 1-5 p.m. (TBD) Location: Marathon Center for the Performing Arts Organization: Toledo Opera

11 – Evening with Johnny Cash 5:30 – 7 p.m. Location & Organization: 50 North Registration is required: 50 North

12 – Growing Up ’90s Family Night 5-8 p.m. Location & Organization: Hancock Historical Museum

19 – Game-A-Pa-Looza 12 – 4 p.m. Location & Organization: 50 North Registration is required: 50 North

“We’ve heard time and time again that finding affordable, family-friendly activities is a challenge in Hancock County. The Community Foundation is proud to provide Fun for All to help bridge the gap,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Brian Treece.

Brian says the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is thankful to its community partners for making the events possible.