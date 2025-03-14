Community Foundation Highlighting Math Scholarship On Pi Day

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

Happy Pi Day! The constant pi (π) is celebrated by mathematicians worldwide, and we couldn’t pass this opportunity to highlight one of our very own mathematicians.

Chris Leuthold established the Chris Leuthold Math Scholarship for a senior math student at Cory-Rawson Local Schools. Chris is a retired teacher, so it’s no surprise his scholarship is determined by a mathematical formula based on GPA and ACT scores. The fund has awarded 16 scholarships to Cory-Rawson students, totaling $25,800.

Pi and legacies have one essential thing in common – both never end.

More information on the scholarship: https://www.community-foundation.com/…/chris-leuthold…