Community Foundation Holding ‘Community Conversations’

After postponing in 2020, The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation will once again be hosting Community Conversations, a dialogue with members of the community.

The Foundation previously hosted Community Conversations in collaboration with United Way of Hancock County in 2017.

“In 2017, we heard from more than 1,000 Hancock County residents and we’re hoping to build off of that in 2022,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of The Community Foundation.

“The community identified five priority areas: housing, mental health/substance use, transportation, safety and workforce/financial stability. In this round of conversations, we want to confirm or add to those priorities and discuss what residents think can and should be done with each. These conversations are critical to our mission of improving the quality of life for all in the community, I look forward to hearing from as much of Hancock County as possible.”

Treece was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss Community Conversations.

Community Conversations is a listening effort made up of 60-90-minute group discussions. The same questions are asked at every conversation, the data is compiled and grouped to determine the highest-ranking responses. The results are reported back to the community, shared with local leaders and used to guide Foundation funding.

Conversations will take place August 9-15 and October 10-14, 2022. Community Organizers will assist the Foundation in scheduling conversations throughout Hancock County.

Facilitators will meet with small groups to ask pre-determined questions and record what is discussed.

People are invited to attend of the conversations in their home community in August, or join a different community based on their schedule.

Arcadia – Thursday, August 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Arlington – Wednesday, August 10 at 6 p.m.

Findlay – Monday, August 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Jenera – Saturday, August 20 at 8:30 a.m.

Mt. Blanchard – Wednesday, August 10 at 6 p.m.

Mt. Cory – Tuesday, August 9 at 5:30 p.m.

Rawson – Thursday, August 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Van Buren – Thursday, August 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Vanlue – Thursday, August 18 at 5:30 p.m.

A second Findlay conversation, for Liberty-Benton and McComb will take place in October.