Community Foundation Looks Back On 2023, Ahead To 2024

Dr. Brian Treece, President & CEO of the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, made a video to look back on the accomplishments of 2023 and what’s to come for the Foundation in 2024.

Brian says, in 2023, the Foundation surpassed $85 million in grants and scholarships awarded since its inception in 1992.

In 2023, he says the Arlington Heart & Soul team entered the data analysis phase of its work, and a fourth Hancock County community launched its Heart & Soul initiative in Arcadia.

Looking ahead to 2024, he says the Foundation has awarded nearly $82,000 to area schools and organizations for educational opportunities surrounding the solar eclipse on April 8th.

He says the ‘Fun for All’ Series of free community events is continuing in 2024 after a very successful first year in 2023 in which more than 10,000 people attended the events.

“On behalf of the Foundation board and staff I’d like to thank everyone who made these successes possible in 2023 and will partner with us for the exciting things to come this year.”

Brian mentions many more successes from 2023 and things to come in 2024 in the video below.