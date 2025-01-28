Community Foundation Looks To Build On Successes Of Last Year

(From Community Foundation President & CEO Dr. Brian Treece)

As we start a new year, I want to reflect on the achievements of The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation in 2024 and look ahead to the exciting things we have planned for 2025. None of our work would be possible without the support of our generous donors, incredible nonprofit partners, local officials and all others who invest in the future of our community through The Community Foundation.

Celebrating Successes

The Community Foundation’s dedication to enriching the lives of Hancock County residents was evident in the numerous successes of 2024. The Fun for All series, with 60+ free community events, brought joy and entertainment to over 13,000 people, fostering a sense of togetherness and shared experiences.

The Funding Forever campaign showed the power of collective philanthropy, with local donors and advisors partnering with us to ensure Hancock County has charitable funds today, tomorrow and forever. The $1.5 million addition to future grantmaking funds will enable the Foundation to expand its support for community programs and initiatives for generations.

In an effort to make the Foundation more accessible for all users, we made significant updates to its website, including adding accessiBe software to all webpages, an updated giving hub and an improved donor portal. These improvements make it easier than ever for you to find more information about our work and support our mission.

The Center for Effective Philanthropy’s Donor Perception Report validated our commitment to excellence. In several categories, the report ranked the Foundation among the best in the country. This recognition reflects the Foundation’s dedication to its donors and Hancock County as a whole. I am incredibly proud of the work our staff does daily and I’m grateful for the support of our board and committee members who make it possible.

Looking Ahead

Building on the successes of 2024, the Foundation has ambitious plans for 2025, with a focus on community growth, quality of life and educational opportunities.

The Foundation will continue its legacy of supporting education by awarding its 30th round of scholarships to deserving students. The scholarship program has already profoundly impacted the lives of more than 2,500 students, awarding them more than $6 million to pursue their education.

A new initiative focused on critical areas for Hancock County’s future will be launched this summer. This initiative will bring together community partners to address challenges and opportunities, ensuring a thriving community for all.

We are excited to see what’s next for our two current Heart & Soul communities. Arlington and Arcadia will continue their community-driven work, empowering residents to shape the future of their towns.

Recognizing the importance of understanding local needs, the Foundation is investing in research projects to gather community feedback and inform our grantmaking strategies. This commitment to data-driven decision-making ensures the Foundation’s resources are directed toward the most pressing issues facing Hancock County.

A Shared Vision

The Community Foundation’s mission and unwavering commitment to serving Hancock County inspire me and the entire staff every day. As we look ahead to 2025, join us by supporting the Foundation’s efforts to create a brighter future for Hancock County. Together, we can build a community where everyone can thrive.