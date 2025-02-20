Community Foundation Mourns Passing Of Warren Kahn

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

With heavy hearts, we share the news of Warren Kahn’s passing.

While Warren wasn’t one to seek the spotlight, his dedication and impact was immense.

Quietly and effectively, he played a pivotal role in one of the most significant gifts the Foundation has ever received, the Madeleine Thomas Schneider Fund.

Warren’s generosity and belief in our mission will have a lasting impact on our community.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.