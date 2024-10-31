Community Foundation November ‘Fun For All’ Events

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation has announced the schedule for its ‘Fun for All’ series of free community events for November.

According to the Community Foundation’s website, the November events are as follows:

1 – Ornament Decorating at the Findlay Inn during Art Walk

5-9 p.m.

City of Findlay

2 – Scrapbooking Crop Day

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

50 North

Registration required: Find Yourself at 50 North, Findlay, Ohio

3 – Funday Sunday with the Toledo Zoo

1-3:30 p.m.

Mazza Museum

6 – Art Class for Adults – Alcohol Inks

5:30 p.m.

Awakening Minds Art

Space is limited, and registration is required: Community Programs — Awakening Minds Art

13 – Pottery for Adults

7-8:30 p.m.

Findlay Art League

**Cost is reduced, $35 per person, registration required**

Registration required: Findlay Art League or 419-422-7847

14 – Pottery for Adults

7-8:30 p.m.

Findlay Art League

**Cost is reduced, $35 per person, registration required**

Registration required: Findlay Art League or 419-422-7847

16 – Fitness and Wellness Event

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

50 North

Registration required: Find Yourself at 50 North, Findlay, Ohio

30 – Gnome for the Holidays

TBD

Findlay Art League

Registration required: Findlay Art League or 419-422-7847

“We’ve heard time and time again that finding affordable, family-friendly activities is a challenge in Hancock County. The Community Foundation is proud to provide Fun for All to help bridge the gap,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Brian Treece.

Brian says the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is thankful to its community partners for making the events possible.