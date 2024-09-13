Community Foundation Offering Special Grant Opportunity

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation has extended the Building Community Through Neighborhood Revitalization special grant opportunity deadline. This grant opportunity focuses on neighborhood revitalization and beautification projects. Applications are now due September 23, 2024 (previously September 16).

“This special grant opportunity has a dual purpose: community engagement and beautification,” said Kimberly Bash, Chief Community Engagement Officer at The Community Foundation. “We hope these grant dollars will improve the quality of life in Hancock County by bringing people of all ages together to work side by side to beautify their neighborhoods.”

Building Community Through Neighborhood Revitalization

This special grant opportunity focuses on improving neighborhoods and improving quality of life. Projects could include permanent tree or flower planting, neighborhood clean-ups, and other beautification in public spaces. They could include but are not limited to, service-learning projects with local youth and projects focused on engaging residents of all ages in making a difference in their communities. Proposals should come from Hancock County tax-exempt, private agencies classified as 501(c)(3) organizations and public charities as defined by the Internal Revenue Service. Grants may also be made to governmental agencies in Hancock County.

Applicants must discuss grant ideas and allowable expenses with Kimberly before submitting a request. Applications are now due September 23, 2024, on the Foundation’s online grant platform. Grants will be awarded in October 2024.