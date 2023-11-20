Community Foundation Opens Renovated Office

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is excited to show off its newly renovated offices to the public.

The Community Foundation posted the following to its social media.

“We’re thrilled to announce that our renovated office is OPEN in Suite 207! Save the date to see our new space on December 7 at our Holiday Open House. Thank you for your patience during construction over the past several months.”

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is located at 101 West Sandusky Street in Findlay, Suite 207.