Community Foundation President Launching Listening Tour

The new President and CEO of the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is launching a listening tour to learn about the needs of the community firsthand.

The feedback garnered from the listening tour will become part of the Foundation’s strategic planning.

The full details are in the following news release from the Community Foundation.

Dr. Brian Treece, newly appointed Community Foundation President & CEO, will embark on a virtual listening tour to hear about the needs of the community firsthand. The tour will

begin in February and end in early May.

“We are the communitys foundation and I believe we work best together with our neighbors,” said Treece. “To work together effectively, we have to be on the same page. I hope that hearing from those connected, and not connected, with the Foundation will help us establish a common understanding about the needs of Hancock County and where we hope to be in the future.”

The Listening Tour is a series of 60-90-minute, small group meetings with a sampling of residents, representatives, leaders and employees from around Hancock County. The goal is for Treece to hear directly from residents of the community about how the Foundation can help live the mission of the Foundation and make change. All conversations will take place via Zoom.

The Foundation will also host several large community-wide meetings that all are invited to attend over the next few months. Treece may be accompanied by Foundation board and staff members for meetings as well. After the tour is complete, the feedback will be part of the Foundations strategic planning.

The results will then be shared with the broader community when planning is complete.

“The Foundation is very mindful of our position in the community,” said Treece.

“We try to represent our community as a whole, we regularly host community engagement and listening activities to ensure our strategy aligns with the needs of the people we serve.”

Community meetings open to the public will be announced in February. Follow the Foundation on Facebook and subscribe to the e-newsletter for updates and dates for meetings as soon as they are available.