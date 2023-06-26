Community Foundation Relocating During Renovation

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

Beginning July 10, The Community Foundation office will temporarily relocate to the third floor of the current building at 101 W. Sandusky Street during office renovations. The office will be closed with staff working remotely July 3-7 during the move. The current Suite 207 will be renovated over the summer and staff will be in Suite 300 on a hybrid basis during the construction.

“We’ve engaged regional designers, contractors and architects for the renovation process at our downtown Findlay office space,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of The Community Foundation. “It’s important to us to improve visibility and access to the Foundation as we serve the entire community.”

The renovation will encompass the existing square footage to maximize the space and add an entryway at the stair landing, making the Foundation office easier to find on the second floor of the building. Also included in the plan is a private donor meeting space and the Donnell Event Center to host small gatherings, meetings and workshops within the Foundation’s office space. The Donnell Event Center is funded by Thomas and Kathleen Donnell, longtime donors and supporters of the Foundation.

The remaining balance of project funding will come from the Foundation’s Administrative Fund.

“More than 20 years ago our board put in place a process for an administrative fund,” said Patty Lucas, Chair of the Foundation board. “Through prudent management of operating expenses and L. Dale Dorney Fund distributions, these funds are now available for projects like this renovation that raise awareness of the Foundation which ultimately furthers our mission of improving the quality of life for all in the community.”

Foundation staff will be available at regular hours (8 a.m.- 4 p.m.) by phone and email during the renovation. In-person meetings are by appointment only, but staff will be available in-office for drop-offs. Visit community-foundation.com/reno for updates.