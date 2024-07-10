Community Foundation Seeking Proposals For Community Improvement Opportunities

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

The Community Foundation is seeking grant proposals for two community improvement opportunities.

“These grants are opportunities to come together as neighbors, coworkers, friends and residents of Hancock County to make it a better place to be,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of The Community Foundation. “Through these projects in public gathering spaces and neighborhood improvements, we can all invest in the community we call home.”

Community Gathering Spaces

To support critical community gathering spaces, this special grant opportunity focuses on investments in area parks, capital investments/improvements to community buildings and other public community gathering spaces. We seek proposals from Hancock County tax-exempt, private agencies classified as 501(c)(3) organizations and public charities as defined by the Internal Revenue Service. Grants may also be made to governmental agencies in Hancock County. Projects require a 1-to-1 match. Up to $25,000 may be requested per grantee.

Building Community Through Neighborhood Revitalization

This special grant opportunity focuses on engaging residents of all ages in making a difference in their communities through neighborhood revitalization projects. We seek proposals from Hancock County tax-exempt, private agencies classified as 501(c)(3) organizations and public charities as defined by the Internal Revenue Service. Grants may also be made to governmental agencies in Hancock County. Examples of projects could include but are not limited to service-learning projects with local youth and projects developed by residents of all ages focused on improving neighborhoods and benefiting area quality of life (ex. permanent tree/flower planting in public spaces – not private residents and no annual plants; neighborhood clean-ups; and beautification).

“We hope both of these grants offer the opportunity for residents throughout all of Hancock County to engage with one another,” said Kimberly Bash, Chief Community Engagement Officer at the Foundation. “The Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life for all in the community, and this will help us toward that through various revitalization efforts.”

Applicants must discuss grant ideas and allowable expenses with Kimberly Bash, Chief Community Engagement Officer at the Foundation, prior to submitting a request. Both grant applications are due September 16, 2024, on the Foundation’s online grant platform. Grants will be awarded in October 2024.