Community Foundation Seeking Third ‘Heart & Soul’ Community

The application process is open for the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation’s third Heart & Soul community in Hancock County.

President and CEO Brian Treece, on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks, said far, The Community Foundation has supported two of these projects in McComb and Mt. Blanchard.

Brian says Community Heart & Soul is an approach to community development and planning created by the Orton Family Foundation that increases participation in local decision-making and invites residents to shape the future of their communities based on what matters most to them.

In order to apply, each interested community should meet with Foundation Community Engagement Officer Cassie Turner to gauge readiness and review the application process.

Applications are due April 1, 2022 with the goal of launching in June 2022.

Learn more about the Heart & Soul projects in McComb and Mt. Blanchard by clicking here.