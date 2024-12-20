Community Foundation Thankful For The Helpers In The Community

(From Community Foundation President & CEO Brian Treece)

I’m a proud dad, and my daughter and I talk a lot about our community and always work to identify the helpers—people doing their part to make a positive difference.

She notices many helpers at her school, at the library, when we see first responders, and when we’re running errands.

As we approach the end of another year, I find myself reflecting on the incredible support and generosity shown to The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation again this year. Year after year, I am grateful for everyone who plays a role in this meaningful organization. It’s truly heartwarming to witness the spirit of giving and collaboration that thrives in our community. I would like to identify some of the helpers I get to work with in my work at The Community Foundation.

To read the full editorial from Foundation President & CEO Brian Treece: https://www.community-foundation.com/…/thankful-for-our…