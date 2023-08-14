Community Foundation Welcomes Two New Board Members

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is pleased to welcome two new members to the Board of Trustees.

Bill Conlisk and Alissa Preston have joined the board in 2023.

“We are pleased to add Bill and Alissa to our board of community leaders,” said Patty Lucas, Foundation Board Chair.

“Both of them brings a unique skillset, commitment and passion for the community to assist the Foundation in advancing our mission of improving the quality of life for all in Hancock County.”

Bill is retired from Marathon Petroleum Corporation. He started at Marathon in 1975 in accounting, eventually moving up to division controller and then Manager of Administrative Services.

Additionally, Bill has served on many nonprofit boards, including American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association, Blanchard Valley Health System, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio, and United Way of Hancock County.

Alissa is Director of Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Her previous experience includes roles at the Chamber of Commerce, Arts Partnership, and Experience Columbus.

Alissa’s volunteer service includes Findlay Rotary, Findlay Service League, Hancock Leadership Alumni, Ohio Travel Association, University of Findlay Alumni Board of Governors, and several others.

“I am grateful for Bill and Alissa’s willingness to be part of the board. Both of them are incredibly talented and I’m looking forward to working with them,” said Brian Treece, Foundation President & CEO.

“Our board is a critical part of our operations. Together, we work toward our vision of a lasting community impact.” Bill and Alissa take the board seats of Richard Kirk, who served from 2018 to 2023, and Garry Peiffer, who served from 2009 to 2023.

Additional board changes include new executive officers: Patty Lucas, Chair; John Livingston, Vice Chair; Beverly Dowling, Treasurer; and Kelly Shroll, Secretary.