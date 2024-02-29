Community Foundation’s ‘Fun For All’ Events Continue In March

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation’s ‘Fun for All’ series of free community events will continue in March.

According to the Community Foundation’s website the March events are as follows:

4 – Symphony Storytime with the Lima Symphony Orchestra

10 a.m.

Findlay-Hancock County Public Library

23 – Spring Art Class for Families – Watercolor Painting

9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Awakening Minds Art

Space is limited, and registration is required: Community Programs — Awakening Minds Art

23 – Spring Art Class for Adults – Acrylic Painting on Wooden Pallets

11:30 a.m.

Awakening Minds Art

Space is limited, and registration is required: Community Programs — Awakening Minds Art

“We’ve heard time and time again that finding affordable, family-friendly activities is a challenge in Hancock County. The Community Foundation is proud to provide Fun for All to help bridge the gap,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Brian Treece.

Brian says the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is thankful to its community partners for making the events possible.

The Fun for All series started in January 2023 and that year more than 10,000 people attended events such as Family Movie Nights at MCPA and Free Play Days at the Children’s Museum.